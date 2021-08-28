Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Motorcyclist, 35, killed after behind struck by turning driver in Brooklyn

By Vincent Barone
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York (1010 WINS) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening when a turning driver slammed into his bike in a Brooklyn intersection, according to police. Richard Henry, 35, was traveling west on Stanley Avenue in East New York around 5:35 p.m when a 59-year-old driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry heading in the opposite direction struck him as the driver attempted to turn left onto Williams Williams Avenue, according to police.

