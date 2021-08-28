Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Lupita Nyong'o, Kevin Hart mourn Chadwick Boseman one year later: 'He was an angel on this planet'

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Stars like Lupita Nyong'o and Josh Gad are remembering the life and legacy of late actor Chadwick Boseman.

The "Black Panther" actor died a year ago at age 43 in his Los Angeles home after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

Boseman took on monumental roles in his film career portraying historic figures like Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall and took on a groundbreaking role as Marvel's Black superhero T'Challa.

Co-stars and friends of the actor shared touching words of his memory Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXehC_0bfoyool00
Stars remembered the life of Chadwick Boseman one year after his death. Victoria Will, Victoria Will/Invision/AP

Nyong'o, who starred alongside Boseman as his "Black Panther" love interest, Nakia, dedicated an Instagram post to her co-star.

"I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do...," she wrote in a caption for a photo of the two of them laughing together. "One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me."

'It doesn't make sense': Lupita Nyong'o mourns Chadwick Boseman in powerful tribute

Gad wrote a touching tribute on Twitter writing how much he misses his "Marshall" co-star, calling him an angel and a saint.

"Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever. #ChadwickBoseman," he wrote.

"Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you but I know you still with us," "Black Panther" co-star Michael B. Jordan wrote.

Viola Davis posted an Instagram photo of her and the actor from their Oscar-nominated movie "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

"This day last year you left this earth and us. Man you are missed!!!" Davis wrote.

"One year without Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for watching over us. We miss you King," Kerry Washington wrote .

"Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @chadwickboseman," "Avengers" actor Mark Ruffalo wrote , while fellow Marvel star Sebastian Stan shared a black-and-white portrait of Boseman with praying hands and heart emoji in an Instagram Story.

"Honoring our friend, our inspiration, and our King, Chadwick Boseman," Marvel Entertainment wrote .

Kevin Hart posted a photo of the two actors with Hart's children Heaven and Hendrix. "Legends never die. ... rest in paradise KING!!!!!" Hart wrote.

Boseman was born in Anderson, South Carolina, and graduated from Howard University in 2000. He was just stepping into the prime of his career: After starting out on TV shows like "Lincoln Heights" and "Persons Unknown," Boseman had his breakthrough playing Robinson in 2013's "42" and then a year later inhabited the colorful wardrobe of R&B superstar Brown in "Get on Up."

"This experience is an opening for people’s consciousness. Their boundaries should be shaken and moved," Boseman told USA TODAY in 2018 of his role in "Black Panther." "There’s a hero here that I hope people grow to love."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lupita Nyong'o, Kevin Hart mourn Chadwick Boseman one year later: 'He was an angel on this planet'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

235K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Ma Rainey
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Josh Gad
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Nakia
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
James Brown
Person
Thurgood Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Year Later#Planet#Marvel S Black#T Challa#Instagram#Chadwickboseman#Twitter#Chadwickboseman#Marvel Entertainment#Howard University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

F9’s Tyrese Gibson Talks Losing Roles To Terrence Howard Over Skin Complexion, Credits Lupita Nyong’o And Viola Davis For Change

Most would agree that Tyrese Gibson has had an incredibly successful career. The entertainment veteran originally started his career in the music industry before making the jump to film and television. In the years since, the actor has landed roles in some high-profile productions, yet his journey hasn’t been perfect. He’s earned plenty of roles in his time, but he’s also lost some, which Gibson partially attributes to his skin complexion. Now, Gibson is getting candid about his experiences as a dark-skinned man in Hollywood and losing out on opportunities to actors like Terrence Howard. He’s also crediting stars like Lupita Nyong’o and Viola Davis for helping to ring in a wave of change.
NFLComicBook

One of Chadwick Boseman's First Movies Is Now on Peacock

One of Chadwick Boseman’s first movies is now available to stream on Peacock. For fans of the Black Panther star, they might want to revisit some of his biggest hits. Draft Day has become something of a cult movie among sports fans, and with the NFL season coming up, it’s a natural choice. Boseman plays Vontae Mack in the movie, as he tries to fulfill his dream of being an NFL player. Kevin Costner is the general manager of the Cleveland Browns. (That NFL franchise has been pretty prominent in the draft over the last 20 years, which makes them a natural choice to figure in the picture.) Even at this early stage of his career, you can see Boseman’s trademark charisma make its way through a pretty simple story about a team and their quest to make a splash. When the Marvel star tragically passed away, the Cleveland team’s account paid tribute to the fictional member of the team and the loss of a true legend.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Celebrities pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman one year after his death

Celebrities honored Chadwick Boseman on social media Saturday as the world marked one year since the actor's death. Boseman, who played Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before inspiring audiences worldwide as the regal Black Panther in Marvel’s blockbuster movie franchise, died in 2020 at age 43 from cancer.
Celebritiesthenerdstash.com

Today Marks the One Year Anniversary of Chadwick Boseman’s Passing

August 28 marks the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. Boseman was only 43 when he lost his four-year battle with colon cancer. Primarily known for his role as the titular character in Marvel’s Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman had a large library of work as an actor, producer, and writer. Wakanda...
MoviesPopculture

Chadwick Boseman Movies: Here's Which Ones Are Streaming

With Aug. 28 marking the anniversary of Chadwick Boseman's tragic death, many of his fans are looking to revisit his work and appreciate his talent. Luckily for fans who don't already own physical copies of films like Black Panther and Get on Up, several streaming services are hosting Boseman's work as an actor.
Celebritiescountry1037fm.com

Remembering Chadwick Boseman

It’s hard to believe that such talented people leave us too soon, and Chadwick Boseman is one of them. Celebrities honored Chadwick Boseman on social media this past Saturday as the world marked the one-year anniversary of his death. Boseman was best known for his role in the block buster movie Black Panther. He was also awesome playing the roles of Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before he was the beloved Black Panther. Chadwick was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and kept his condition private, only a very small handful of people knew, those closest to him. He continued to work, and he supported cancer charities until his death in 2020 from the colon cancer.
Collegesfemalefirst.co.uk

Chadwick Boseman honoured by Howard University with college name

Chadwick Boseman has been honoured by Howard University on the first anniversary of his passing, as they unveiled the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. Chadwick Boseman has been honoured by Howard University on the first anniversary of his passing. The ‘Black Panther’ star graduated from the school in...
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Is Robin Roberts leaving Good Morning America?

ROBIN Roberts is an American television broadcaster known for being the anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America. In 2021, Roberts, made history by becoming the first woman of color and first openly LGBTQ+ woman to host Jeopardy!. 2. Robin Roberts has been the co-anchor for Good Morning America since 2005Credit:...
Newark, NJPosted by
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy