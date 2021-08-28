Cancel
Iowa City, IA

ICPD: Man abandoned vehicle after crash; left drugs, gun in car

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa City Police say one of two drivers involved in a Friday afternoon traffic accident fled from his vehicle, leaving drugs and a gun in his car. Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 6 near Newton Road just before 5:45pm Friday. Investigators learned that 21-year-old Devarious Suggs of Broadway Street had left the Vine just before the accident. He was found a short distance from the accident site covered in burrs and grass, indicating he left the scene and walked into the woods before returning. Police say Suggs showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking and admitted to driving. He allegedly failed field sobriety tests and registered blood alcohol levels of .177% and .157%.

