Lino Lakes, MN

Renville County offender granted restraining order against Lino Lakes corrections officer

By Mark Wasson
Grand Forks Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINO LAKES, Minn. — A Minnesota Department of Corrections-Lino Lakes officer is on leave after an inmate filed a restraining order in June against him in Anoka County. The inmate, Dane Michael Vandervoort, wrote in his application for the restraining order that guard Anthony Pietrzak threatened him, used foul language toward him and was demeaning. The restraining order also alleges that Pietrzak stole a pair of Vandervoort’s sunglasses.

www.grandforksherald.com

#Restraining Order#Corrections Officer#Correctional Facility#Minnesota Tenth Judicial
