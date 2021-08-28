Cancel
Eric Clapton, Guitarist for Baby Boomers, Releases Protest Song for Anti-Vaxxers

By Dana Liebelso n
Vanity Fair
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Clapton, the British singer-songwriter and arguably second-greatest guitarist, continues to take what he perhaps sees as a bold stance against basic measures to protect people from COVID-19. His new song, “This Has Gotta Stop,” appears to be a rallying cry against vaccines and other issues, as Rolling Stone notes, at a time when the Delta variant is hitting unvaccinated people particularly hard.

Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's How Sting Really Feels About Eric Clapton's Controversial Vaccine Opinions

Who can believe legendary singer and songwriter Sting is 69 years old? The heartthrob rocker, who is also the father of the gorgeous Mickey Sumner, certainly isn't slowing down on producing music. According to Showbiz 411, Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, is about to spring a new album on his ardent fans. The story goes that he was touring his Broadway show "The Last Ship" when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. So, he used the six weeks that the show was unexpectedly anchored to start writing a new album called "The Bridge."
Chicago, ILKerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...
Musichypefresh.co

Dancehall Singer Ishawna Calls Out T.I For Insulting Short-Haired Women

Since T.I hasn’t made a hit song in the last few years, he seems focused on making controversial comments. The ATL star found himself caught in the crosshairs of DaBaby’s homophobic controversy. Even before then, the rapper landed himself in hot water by his own wrong doing, such as the sexual assault case earlier this year. Recently, the actor and rapper got himself in trouble once again, when he insulted short-haired women on social media. Though, dancehall singer Ishawna called out T.I and put him in his place.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

'This Has Gotta Stop': Eric Clapton Drops Apparent Anti-Vax Anthem

Vehement anti-vaccine rocker Eric Clapton has just dropped what appears to be a musical rant against pandemic restrictions and vaccines. The animated music video for the legendary guitarist’s apparent anti-vaccine anthem “This Has Gotta Stop” features an evil puppeteer and protesters brandishing signs reading “Liberty” and “Stop.” (Check it out in the video up top.)
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Natalie Portman on Summer Reading, Britney Spears, and the Scent of Love

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In 1950, three years after Christian Dior unveiled his wasp-waisted New Look, the house’s debut fragrance earned itself a redesigned flacon. Rectilinear and “cut like a suit,” as the couturier put it, the Miss Dior perfume bottle featured an engraved houndstooth motif, along with a black ribbon reminiscent of a bow tie. Illustrator René Gruau encapsulated the moment with an advertisement at once painterly, austere, and clairvoyant: In it, a swan, wearing nature’s triangular black eye makeup, poses with a triple strand of pearls and a blousy bow. If the animal were to evoke a pop-cultural figure, it would most certainly be cinema’s favorite cygnet Natalie Portman.
Public HealthPage Six

Eric Clapton appears to continue anti-COVID tirade with new song

COVID-19 restrictions are still hitting a sour note with Eric Clapton. The rock legend — who has previously come out against COVID-19 vaccinations and lockdowns — just released a politically charged song called “This Has Gotta Stop.”. “I can’t take this BS any longer / It’s gone far enough /...
Public Healthmxdwn.com

Eric Clapton Rallies Against COVID Vaccine in New Song “This Has Gotta Stop”

According to Vanity Fair, British singer-songwriter Eric Clapton recently released a new song entitled “This Has Gotta Stop.” The song reflects Clapton’s anti-vaccine stance which has garnered backlash from fellow musicians like Brian May of Queen. The music video contains imagery of hypnotised people, protestors and sinister government officials. Many...
CelebritiesVulture

Brian May Hurls a ‘Fruitcake’ At Anti-Vaxxer Eric Clapton

Two months ago, Eric Clapton lamented how his friends were ghosting him because of his anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown rhetoric. We begged for famous names, and now … we kind of have one? Queen guitarist and curl model Brian May told The Independent in a new interview that, despite going down to the crossroads his entire life, his admiration for Clapton has faltered a bit due to his COVID-adjacent comments. “I love Eric Clapton, he’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways. He’s a person who thinks it’s OK to shoot animals for fun, so we have our disagreements, but I would never stop respecting the man,” he explained. “Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes. There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps. On the whole they’ve been very safe. There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me.” Clapton, the Earl of Fruitcakes, issued a decree in July that stated he’ll refuse to play shows where proof of vaccination is required. No word on if cocaine is getting the same treatment.
Public Healththebrag.com

Eric Clapton addresses COVID response with ‘This Has Gotta Stop’

Eric Clapton has seemingly criticized the official COVID response with his new single, ‘This Has Gotta Stop’. Clapton has been an outspoken critic of government measures enacted amid the COVID pandemic, taking umbrage with the vaccine mandate and lockdowns. His frustration came to a head last November with his collaboration with Van Morrison on the anti-lockdown track ‘Stand And Deliver.’
MusicStereogum

Queen’s Brian May Says That He Respects Eric Clapton But That Clapton’s Vaccine Beliefs Are “In The Fruitcake Jar”

Eric Clapton has made his views on COVID, and on all the attempts to fight it, very clear. Last year, Clapton joined Van Morrison on the anti-lockdown protest song “Do You Want To Be A Slave?” More recently, Clapton claimed that he’d had a “disastrous” response to the AstraZeneca vaccine and promised that he won’t play any shows that require proof of vaccination to attend: “I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present.” Now, a fellow British guitar legend has respectfully called bullshit on all of that.
Music985theriver.com

Eric Clapton releases new song, “This Has Gotta Stop,” apparently lashing out at recent media criticism

Eric Clapton released a brand-new single on Friday titled “This Has Gotta Stop” that available now as a digital download and via streaming services. The mid-tempo blues-rock shuffle finds Clapton apparently railing against his detractors, perhaps in response to the media backlash he’s received in recent months over his critical comments about AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and his support of Van Morrison’s protests over the U.K. government’s policies restricting live music because of the pandemic.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Sandra Oh Calls Becoming Famous a “Traumatic” Experience

The moment Sandra Oh started to become a household name thanks to her role on Grey’s Anatomy, the actress knew she would have to prioritize her mental health if she wanted to stay in the business for the long haul. The Killing Eve star discussed her difficult rise to fame...
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Naomi Campbell Says She Sacrificed Finding a Soulmate for Her Career

Naomi Campbell is one of the biggest supermodels in the world, but she says that attaining that level of success in her professional life required some serious personal sacrifices. “I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soulmate who will understand you,” the catwalk legend confessed in an interview with...
CelebritiesComplex

Cardi B Lookalike Responds to the Flood of Comparisons

Cardi B’s doppelgänger claims she doesn’t see the resemblance. A New York woman named Ashley went viral this month for her uncanny likeness to the Grammy Award-winning rapper. It all began when her hairstylist Claudelande posted a video of Ashley rocking a new ’do as Cardi’s “Up” played in the background.

