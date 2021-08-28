Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Syracuse teen missing since April located safely in Florida

By Katie Cox
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3ONe_0bfow7vd00

SYRACUSE — A 14-year-old girl missing from Syracuse, Indiana, since April has been found safe in Florida.

Aaliyah Ramirez disappeared while walking to her bus stop on April 27. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for her on April 30

At the time, police believed she was in danger.

The Silver Alert was canceled Friday.

Dispatchers in Kosciusko County confirmed Aaliyah was located safely in Florida.

No information about how she got to Florida or who she was located with has been released at this time.

Police have not said if anyone was arrested in connection with her disappearance.

A press release with additional information is expected from the police department in the coming days.

Comments / 1

WRTV

WRTV

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
WRTV

Fallen Indiana marine remembered

13 U.S. service members were killed last Thursday in an attack outside of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. One of those members was from Logansport, Indiana. Cpl. Humberto Sanchez.

Comments / 0

Community Policy