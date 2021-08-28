Syracuse teen missing since April located safely in Florida

SYRACUSE — A 14-year-old girl missing from Syracuse, Indiana, since April has been found safe in Florida.

Aaliyah Ramirez disappeared while walking to her bus stop on April 27. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for her on April 30

At the time, police believed she was in danger.

The Silver Alert was canceled Friday.

Dispatchers in Kosciusko County confirmed Aaliyah was located safely in Florida.

No information about how she got to Florida or who she was located with has been released at this time.

Police have not said if anyone was arrested in connection with her disappearance.

A press release with additional information is expected from the police department in the coming days.

