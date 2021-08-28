Cancel
Two vehicle crash leaves 1 person in critical condition

By Elaijah Gibbs-Jones
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are continuing their investigation of a two vehicle crash that left a driver of a Honda Sedan in critical condition.

The Honda Sedan was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 occupying the right travel lane, approaching N. Jones Loop Road (MM 161 Exit). The second vehicle, a semi-tractor trailer was traveling directly in front of the Honda Sedan moving at a slow rate of speed due to a secondary crash .

FHP investigators say the first vehicle failed to slow down and struck the rear of the second vehicle. The Honda Sedan came to a final rest within the southbound travel lanes of Interstate 75 facing southbound. The semi-tractor trailer came to final rest facing southbound within the right travel lane of Interstate 75.

