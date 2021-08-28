North Pocono shuts out Pittston Area

North Pocono ran off 27 second-quarter points and forced six turnovers Friday night while defeating visiting Pittston Area, 37-0, in a non-league high school football opener.

Will Soma accounted for three touchdowns during the second quarter on two passes and a run.

The Trojans, who finished second in Division 1 of the Lackawanna Football Conference last season, made a winner of Wyoming Area graduate Greg Dolhon as he opened his 10th season as head coach at North Pocono.

North Pocono opened the scoring on a Jordan Carr field goal late in the first quarter.

Soma’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Korry Eisley gave North Pocono a 10-0 lead.

Mike Blaine’s 44-yard run began a stretch of three touchdowns in the final 4:07 of the half to break the game open.

Soma passed 22 yards to Danny Smith, then ran 4 yards for a score.

Kevin Wickizer’s late 46-yard touchdown completed the scoring.

Pittston Area dropped its eighth straight game, dating back to late in the 2019 season.

By the numbers

The North Pocono defense picked off five passes and held Pittston Area to 98 yards total offense. … North Pocono’s Mike Blaine carried 19 times for 112 yards and a touchdown. … Trojans quarterback Will Soma was 6-for-11 for 67 yards and two touchdowns passing while running seven times for 21 yards and another score.

Up next

Pittston Area hosts Tunkhannock Friday night in a meeting of teams that were shut out in the opener. The Tigers threatened often in a 16-0 loss at Abington Heights. Ben Chilson went 13-for-22 passes for 158 yards. The defense gave up 237 yards on five plays, including a 77-yard touchdown pass and just 53 on the other 33 plays.