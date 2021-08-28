Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 11:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central and east central Minnesota. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Sherburne The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Mille Lacs County in east central Minnesota Benton County in central Minnesota Northern Sherburne County in central Minnesota Southeastern Morrison County in central Minnesota * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1145 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bowlus to 5 miles north of Sauk Rapids to near Rockville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near St. Cloud and Foley around 1200 PM CDT. Foreston around 1210 PM CDT. Milaca around 1215 PM CDT. Bock around 1220 PM CDT. Princeton around 1225 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Duelm, Mayhew, Morrill, Glendorado, Parent, St Cloud Airport, Pease, Oak Park, Princeton Airport and Santiago. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH