New trio of Titans out, with Vrabel missing preseason finale

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
Titans Buccaneers Football Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reacts during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel will miss the Titans' preseason finale a week after testing positive for COVID-19, and a pair of coaches and another player have joined the protocols as the team's outbreak grows.

The Titans announced Saturday special teams coach Craig Aukerman, who missed a couple of practices under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, will be back for Saturday night's game with Chicago. Wide receiver coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling will miss the game because of the virus protocols.

Rookie wide receiver Racey McMath also was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. That makes him him the seventh player currently on the list and 12th player or coach either placed on the reserve list or following the COVID-19 protocols since Vrabel announced he had tested positive a week ago.

Defensive lineman Anthony Rush was activated from the reserve list Friday, which is for players who test positive for COVID-19 or quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person.

The Titans also said Aukerman will handle team communication with players. John Streicher, the coordinator of football development, will handle game decisions, managing playtime and communication with coaches.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

