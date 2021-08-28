Anti-vaccine passport protest blocks traffic in central London

Extinction Rebellion protesters have descended on Oxford Circus, where they blocked traffic with a giant pink table, danced peacefully and heard speeches, as climate demonstrations in London continue. Earlier, the environmental movement gathered outside the Brazilian embassy to protest deforestation and attacks on indigenous people on the third day of its Impossible Rebellion protests in the capital, due to last for two weeks. XR is aiming to disrupt “business as usual” in London with its latest set of demonstrations as the climate crisis unfolds.More than 100 people have been arrested since Sunday, the day before the start of the official action. Read More Extinction Rebellion: Who are the climate activist group bringing cities to a standstill and what are their aims?As Extinction Rebellion targets the world’s biggest polluters, does it matter how ‘green’ individual activists are?Extinction Rebellion make camp in Soho for day two of London protests