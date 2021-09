RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions defeated Union County 9-0 via the new mercy rule. If a team is up nine points with 20 minutes or less to go in the second half, the game is over. Lead scorer for Rushville was junior Belle Gossett who completed a hat trick with three goals. Gossett’s first goal had an assist from junior Jin Calaf and her third goal had an assist from senior and captain Lily Krodel. With two goals each, Calaf and junior Audrey Gulley also scored points for the Lady Lions. Both of Calaf’s goals were assisted by Gossett. Senior Savannah Gray and senior Allie Yung each had a goal for Rushville.