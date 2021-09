Did you know you can help your body to recover from your runs through nutrition? We talk to the experts to find out how. We’ve all heard that recovery should be a key part of our running schedule, but if you’re anything like us, you’re not really sure what to do for recovery or why we need to do it. — We talked to sports nutrition experts,Allsports Nutrition, to find out why recovery through nutrition is so important, and how it can benefit our physical wellbeing and performance.