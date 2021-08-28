How Apple Is Addressing 'Audio Issues' With Certain iPhone 12 Models
Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced a rare problem with its flagship product, the iPhone, and also offered remedial measures for it. What Happened: Apple said it has determined that a very small percentage of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may have had sound issues due to failure of a component on the receiver module. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models aren't affected by the issue.www.benzinga.com
