How Apple Is Addressing 'Audio Issues' With Certain iPhone 12 Models

By Shanthi Rexaline
 7 days ago
Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced a rare problem with its flagship product, the iPhone, and also offered remedial measures for it. What Happened: Apple said it has determined that a very small percentage of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may have had sound issues due to failure of a component on the receiver module. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models aren't affected by the issue.

