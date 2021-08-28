Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

‘I question myself’: Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s 5-0 defeat at Manchester City

By Richard Jolly at the Emirates
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aAa75_0bfop7p000
Mikel Arteta looks on as his Arsenal side slump to a chastening defeat at Manchester City. Photograph: Tim Keeton/EPA

Mikel Arteta said he will question his own decision-making after Arsenal made their worst start to a season since 1954. Midfielder Granit Xhaka was sent off for a dangerous tackle as Arsenal were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City to make it three defeats from their opening three Premier League games.

Related: Wretched 10-man Arsenal left in tatters by strikerless Manchester City

Arteta insists he blames himself for Arsenal’s dismal form, while captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang called on his teammates to show more pride. “I am really disappointed with the things that happened on the pitch,” Arteta said. “I am more critical of myself and take the blame every single time we had defeats. I question myself and I have to look at every decision I make and change it if we think we should have done something different.

“It is time to reflect and look in the mirror, each of us, and try to change the dynamic straight away because we need to pick up results. A lot has happened in the last three weeks and we are in a difficult position.”

Aubameyang said: “I just blame us as a team because this is not enough. Against a team like Man City, 11 against 11, you have to take risks and you have to be brave on the ball and we didn’t. We need to work this out as a team. That is the only way to go forward. We need pride and we need to talk between each other, be honest and raise the level.”

Mesut Özil, who left the Emirates Stadium after being omitted by Arteta, sarcastically tweeted “trust the process”, but Pep Guardiola backed his former assistant and cited Arsenal’s injuries as a contributing factor in their poor start. “Arteta knows how I love him,” said the City manager.

“In the three years he was here he was important to what we built. People want results right away but when many players they invested in were missing, like Ben White and Thomas Partey, without that it is difficult. I know his awareness as a manager and as a leader. The moment everyone is back he will do an excellent job. I know the job he can do.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Mesut Özil
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Manchester City#Mesutozil1088
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Ugly scenes in Budapest and Ronaldo denies Ireland – Football Weekly Extra

Rate, review, share on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and email. We begin with England’s 4-0 win in Hungary, as Gareth Southgate’s side tightened their grip on World Cup qualification. We also discuss the depressing crowd trouble in Budapest, with monkey chants directed at England players and objects thrown at both players and staff.
SoccerThe Guardian

Vivianne Miedema: ‘With our new signings, Arsenal can surprise people’

“To be honest, I’m not really excited for any USA players to come into our team,” says Vivianne Miedema, deadpan in tone but with a wry smile. “It will just remind me of the Olympics.”. The Women’s Super League’s record goalscorer is speaking shortly after the announcement that Tobin Heath,...
FIFAThe Guardian

Southgate praises England players for ‘incredibly mature’ response to abuse

Gareth Southgate has praised the “incredibly mature” way his players handled yet another night of shameful abuse, and reiterated that his England team will continue to fight racism. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Hungary after monkey chants were aimed at goalscorer Raheem Sterling and unused substitute Jude Bellingham during...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 5-0 Norwich City

Manchester City 5, Tim Krul OG 7’, Jack Grealish 22’, Aymeric Laporte 64’, Raheem Sterling 71’, Riyad Mahrez 84’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have bounced back in a great win that saw many players perform really well vs a game Norwich side. A great performance as City...
Premier LeagueBBC

Man City 5-0 Arsenal: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told BBC MOTD: "The first time we arrived in the Arsenal half we scored. We had problems in the first 15-20 minutes in our build up play. After 2-0 and sending off, the game is completely different. "We are still in the process of improving...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Mikel Arteta says it is time to ‘look in the mirror’ after Arsenal’s 5-0 rout

Mikel Arteta backed himself to turn Arsenal’s dismal form around and called on everyone at the club to “look in the mirror” after Saturday’s thrashing at Manchester City.The Gunners crashed to a humiliating 5-0 loss with 10 men at the Etihad Stadium, a result which left them without a point – or even a goal – after their opening three Premier League games of the season.It is their worst start to a season in 67 years and prompted a lot of soul-searching from a manager on whom pressure is now mounting.Arteta said: “I’m really disappointed with the things that happened...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Arsenal 0 - Manchester City 5: community player ratings

And I thought the numbers from Arsenal’s performance last week against Chelsea would be bad. I have a feeling the ratings from today’s 5-0 drubbing at Manchester City will be worse. There really aren’t many positives (any at all?) to take away from the match. It was bad all the way down.
Premier LeagueFresno Bee

Arsenal humiliated 5-0 by City in worst start in its history

Crestfallen Arsenal players being humiliated in the Premier League has become all-too familiar in recent years. But it’s never been this bad. Not in the 128 years since the club started playing in the English leagues. A 5-0 collapse at Manchester City on Saturday left Arsenal with three losses without...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Match report: Man City 5-0 Arsenal

We were well beaten by Manchester City in the lunchtime kick off on Saturday on a disappointing afternoon at the Etihad Stadium. We came into the game chasing our first Premier League win of the campaign, and fresh from a 6-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

The Premier League champions opened the floodgates to commemorate the unveiling of the marvellous statues of club legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva ahead of the clash. A brace from Ferran Torres and strikes from İlkay Gündoğan, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri along with some below-par defending by the Gunners ended what turned out to be a pretty one-sided contest with City putting Mikel Arteta's side to the sword from start to finish.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal PLAYER RATINGS: Gabriel Jesus excelled as a winger with Ferran Torres stepping up in the No 9 role... while Granit Xhaka's leadership was appalling

Manchester City coasted past Arsenal, picking up a 5-0 victory over the Gunners on Saturday,. The game confirmed Arsenal's worst start to a Premier League season in 118 years - having registered three losses and scored zero goals. Sportamil have analysed how both Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola's men fared...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Agent claims Man City & Chelsea interest in Colombian star Rodriguez

A promising winger currently on the books of Millonarios is said to have attratced admiring glances from Premier League heavyweights. The agent of promising Colombian winger Emerson Rodriguez claims his client has attracted interest from Manchester City and Chelsea. The talented 21-year-old forward is currently turning out in his homeland...

Comments / 0

Community Policy