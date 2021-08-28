Flood Warning issued for Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 03:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 16:11:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Winneshiek The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Turkey River at Spillville affecting Winneshiek County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County. For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls, Galesville...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Turkey River...including Spillville, Elkader, Garber...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Turkey River at Spillville. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 2:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.5 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 2.7 feet early Sunday morning.