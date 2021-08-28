Flood Warning issued for Clayton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Clayton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Turkey River at Garber affecting Clayton County. Turkey River at Elkader affecting Clayton County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Cedar River at Charles City affecting Floyd County. For the Cedar River...including Lansing, Austin, Charles City Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Turkey River...including Spillville, Elkader, Garber...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Turkey River at Elkader. * Until late Tuesday evening. * At 2:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.9 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs in areas near the river.