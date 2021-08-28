Flood Warning issued for Clayton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 11:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Clayton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Cedar River at Charles City affecting Floyd County. Turkey River at Spillville affecting Winneshiek County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Turkey River at Garber affecting Clayton County. Turkey River at Elkader affecting Clayton County. For the Cedar River...including Lansing, Austin, Charles City Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Turkey River...including Spillville, Elkader, Garber...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Turkey River at Garber. * From this evening to late Tuesday morning. * At 8:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.7 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Saturday was 17.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.8 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor flooding begins in the communities of Garber, Osterdock and Millville. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, County Road X3C at the south end of Garber becomes inundated. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.8 feet on 07/22/2017.