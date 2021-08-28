Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Why AEC Firms Need to Devote Resources Toward Business Development

By Christina Zweig Niehues, Director of Research, E-Commerce, Zweig Group
groundbreakcarolinas.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most AEC firms, things are pretty good right now. While firms are busy catching up on a flood of work, adequately staffing projects, and finding ways to keep projects on time and on budget, there isn’t a lot of time or energy left to think about how to get more business – unfortunately, this is precisely the time that firms need to be devoting resources toward ensuring a steady stream of work for the future!

groundbreakcarolinas.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aec#Business Development#Aec#Crm#Zweig Group#The Zweig Letter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
EconomyAccountingWEB

How to Coordinate Marketing & Business Development

In every accounting firm, marketing and business development happen throughout the year. But all too often, marketing and business development work in silos – each has plans outlining their monthly activities, but their efforts aren’t coordinated. Here are five things you need to coordinate your firm's marketing and business development...
Softwarebutterpolish.com

Growing Need Of Software Development Agencies!

Advancements in technology have led to public fear of missing out! Each company wants to be better than the other. In such an environment filled with crab-wars, one feeling filled with insecurities is normal. The real question is, what to do to make sure that you reach the top and sustain your position there?
Small Businessbaystatebanner.com

Why your business needs to be certified as a diverse supplier

Supplier diversity is a crucial part of an organization’s success. It’s a way for companies to promote innovation, cultivate networking, boost hiring, and perhaps most important of all, a way for companies to experience the many benefits of diversity while taking steps to close the racial equity gap. It’s no secret the past year has seen a crucial wave of racial justice and social consciousness. Now more than ever, consumers and companies alike are prioritizing businesses that are actively addressing diversity, equity and inclusion. They’re seeking out diverse suppliers — defined as businesses that are at least 51% owned and operated by underrepresented groups — in an effort to address racial injustice and support minority entrepreneurs.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Business Leaders on Developing Student Entrepreneurship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – In this podcast, Ron Emery, president of Alchemy Associates and Youngstown Score chairman; A.J. Bove, business development analyst for ITEN Industries and co-founder of Odorex Athletix; and Brookfield Local Schools superintendent Toby Gibson join host Jeff Leo Herrmann to discuss Brookfield High School’s new entrepreneurship program. The...
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

UWSCC Announces New Marketing and Resource Development Manager

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has announced Nicole Gustafson as its new Marketing and Resource Development Manager. Gustafson, who lives in Falconer, joins the United Way team after her previous role as Marketing and Communications Manager for the Robert H. Jackson Center. She is a certified work incentives coordinator through Virginia Commonwealth University and serves on the vestry at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. When asked about her new role, Gustafson said, "I'm excited to be joining the United Way team and to elevate their messaging. They make such a great, tangible impact on the community, and I'm looking forward to spreading the word about the good that they do in Chautauqua County." Gustafson is originally from Frewsburg and returned to the community in 2018 after living with her family in the Finger Lakes area for nine years.
EconomyRochester Business Journal

Flexibility is key for law firms in changing business environment

Like most businesses, the pandemic challenged law firms to operate and deliver services differently. But, even before the pandemic the legal workplace was starting to work differently and become more flexible with their office space, with their employees, with clients, with the way they deliver services and the way they communicate. “Everyone is looking at how to ...
CollegesPosted by
Reuters

This firm is partnering with law students for new business ideas

(Reuters) - Attorneys and staff from Troutman Pepper will spend the spring semester working alongside University of Richmond law students to identify potential new markets and ways to improve the way it operates. Troutman Pepper has been named Richmond Law’s new “innovator-in-residence” and will be a key partner in its...
Small BusinessInside Indiana Business

Business Growth: By Asking Why?

It starts at a young age for everyone. Children begin asking the universal question: Why? They have a huge desire to learn more in order to understand more. Their need to ask questions overrides any consequences they might experience by asking "why" too many times. As kids age, they become more self-conscious and end up suppressing their curiosity due to the fear of being ridiculed or looked down upon because they ask too many questions. Then things get worse, they become adults.
Skin CareThrive Global

Emma Lewisham: “Invest time and resources in research and development”

Invest time and resources in research and development. It’s important to have the tenacity to push to find solutions for your business’ challenges and customers’ requests. Also, our industry is so fast-paced, so ensuring you’re at the forefront of scientific developments when it comes to ingredients — keeps your brand ahead of competitors.
TechnologyItproportal

Most businesses are funneling more resources into SecOps

As Covid-19 forced businesses to adopt a remote model, the attack surface expanded and grew increasingly complex. To tackle the problem, enterprises were forced to invest more in Security Operations (SecOps) and hybrid cloud deployments. This is according to the State of security operations report, a new paper recently released...
EconomyEntrepreneur

5 Reasons Why You Need a Business Mentor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. One of the first bits of advice given to a new real-estate agent is to find a solid mentor. Much like any new job, studying the materials and applying them in real life are two very different things. Fortunately for many, the internet provides us with endless blogs, videos and podcasts to help us on our journey. Where this information can often fail us, however, is in its inability to help us during more unique hardships or introduce us to valuable connections.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

NCR Buys POS Firm Foremost Business Systems

Self-service kiosk and point-of-sale (POS) company NCR Corporation has acquired Foremost Business Systems, a Minneapolis firm that makes POS systems for the restaurant industry. NCR announced the acquisition Monday (Aug. 23), saying it would expand the reach of its restaurant technology, already used in more than 10,000 eateries worldwide. Terms...
Marketscuereport.com

A2P SMS Aggregation Service Market Trend, COVID-19 Impact, Current Industry Figures With Demand By Countries And Future Growth 2026

Global A2P SMS Aggregation Service Market Size Analysis By Type, Application, Regions and Companies Forecast 2020-2025 is a latest market research report which evaluates and highlights market opportunities, challenges faced by the global market and provides several key information that is required for sound business decisions. The study provides information such as market trends, market drivers and challenges, market opportunities, investment analysis, key companies performance along with several other research pointers.
Technologybizjournals

Fintech’s market opportunities: Q&A with Advisor360’s CEO

Regular readers of the Business Journal’s list of the largest financial technology, or fintech, companies in Massachusetts (see the bottom of this story), will notice a new face this year — and one that has leapt to number 2 in the rankings, based on its significant head count in the Bay State. Advisor360, as it’s known, was launched in April 2019. In December of that year, technology industry veteran Rich Napolitano joined the Weston-based company as CEO.Napolitano recently answered several questions from Associate Editor Sean McFadden about the company’s technology and market opportunities. His answers, which appear below, have been edited for space and clarity.
Businesschannele2e.com

Accounting Firm Baker Tilly Acquires MSP, Sage Partner AcctTwo

Accounting firm Baker Tilly has acquired AcctTwo Shared Services, an MSP and VAR focused on Sage Intacct financial software. Financial terms of the deal, expected to close on October 1, were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 545 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all...
BusinessRebel Yell

Offshore AUV & ROV Market will likely drive growth at a robust 18.2% CAGR

The global offshore AUV and ROV market will likely reach an evaluation of US$9117.01 mn by 2025-end. The market stood at a merely US$2065.56 mn in 2016. However, promising infrastructure projects like underwater highway project in Norway will likely drive growth at a robust 18.2% CAGR in the near future. Moreover, the consolidate nature of the market also promises new opportunities for emerging players as technological innovation becomes key to new growth opportunities in the global offshore AUV and ROV market.
Businesschannele2e.com

KPMG Acquires Oracle Cloud Consulting Firm Certus APAC

KPMG Australia is acquiring MSP and Oracle Cloud consulting partner Certus APAC. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 544 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Certus APAC, founded in...
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

Why businesses need to adopt a ‘Swiss Army Knife’ mentality

The Swiss Army Knife has become synonymous with continuous adaptability and practicality; no matter the situation, it’s at hand to serve a purpose quickly and efficiently. Users can swap out tools simply, at speed. It can respond to different environments with bespoke functionality, held together by one vital pivot point.
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

ECI Software Acquires Deacom

As software solutions in the supply chain become more important, many technology companies make strategic acquisitions to better serve this market. Cloud-based business management ECI Software Solutions acquires Deacom, Inc., an ERP software provider for batch and process manufacturers. Per Businesswire:. Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM ERP, a...
Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

Gray Design Group Expands Leadership Team with New Principal

Gray Design Group enhanced its leadership team recently with the promotion of Jessica Frey to Principal. As a new Principal of the firm, Frey joins the dynamic leadership team of Lorrie Kramer, Tobias Heddinghaus, Steven Kuhlmann and Larry Milles in spearheading the continued growth and expansion of Gray. ‘Jessica has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy