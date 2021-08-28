Why AEC Firms Need to Devote Resources Toward Business Development
For most AEC firms, things are pretty good right now. While firms are busy catching up on a flood of work, adequately staffing projects, and finding ways to keep projects on time and on budget, there isn’t a lot of time or energy left to think about how to get more business – unfortunately, this is precisely the time that firms need to be devoting resources toward ensuring a steady stream of work for the future!groundbreakcarolinas.com
Comments / 0