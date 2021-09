Morocco boss Vahid Halilhodzic has slammed Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech, accusing him of faking an injury to avoid playing in a friendly for his country. Ziyech has been left out of Morocco's squad for their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Sudan and Guinea, a decision that has raised eyebrows across the world. But when asked about Ziyech's omission, his manager Halilhodzic confirmed it was due to his antics off the pitch rather than those on it.