World War II veteran celebrates 103rd birthday

World War II Veteran Technical Sergeant Raymond W. Kenney

TULSA, Okla. — World War II Veteran Technical Sergeant Raymond Kenney celebrated his 103rd birthday at the Tulsa VFW on Saturday.

On December 7, 1941 when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Kenney worked at the Winchester Repeating Arms Company in New Haven, Connecticut.

He was initially refused for military service due to working in a defense plant. He told his employers he was going to be a Marine and that he would train a replacement if they would release him to serve.

Kenney then joined the Marine Corps on Aug. 20, 1942 and shipped off to Paris Island, South Carolina for boot camp. While there he was asked if he had any flight training, which he had, so he was shipped off for flight training and was awarded his Naval Aviator Wings.

He was further ordered to Cherry Point, North Carolina to join MAG (Marine Air Group) 35 of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Kenney flew both the Douglas SBD (Scout Bomber Douglas) Dive-bombers and the F4U3 Corsairs.

Kenney also served on the occupation forces of Japan until April 22, 1946 before returning home.

