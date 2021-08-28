Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Now That SCOTUS Has Ended The Eviction Moratorium, What Do Black Families Need To Know?

By Blogzworth
rnbcincy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The U.S. Supreme Court voted to block the Biden’s administration Eviction Moratorium late Thursday, ending a temporary ban on evictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision will allow renters to resume evictions, putting 3.5 million Americans at risk of being put out of their homes. In the decision, the courts stated, “If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it.” Although the three liberal justices dissented, the ruling was on the side of the Republican-leaning judges and now Americans could be dealing with the consequences.

rnbcincy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Hud#Homelessness#Moratorium#Scotus#Twitter#The U S Supreme Court#Americans#Republican#The Biden Administration#Hud#The Supreme Court#Eviction Labs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Congress & Courtsnewsitem.com

Shadow docket Supreme Court decisions could affect millions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Traditionally, the process of getting an opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court takes months and those rulings are often narrowly tailored. Emergency orders, especially during the court's summer break, revolve around specific issues, like individual death penalty cases. But that pattern has changed in recent years with...
AdvocacyPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Eviction moratorium ends for moderate-income renters in NJ

TRENTON – One tier of New Jersey’s eviction moratorium expired today, subjecting renters with moderate incomes to losing their homes if they haven’t registered with a state program providing protections and potential financial help. The moratorium ended Tuesday for tenants with incomes in a range 20% above or 20% below...
Congress & Courts13newsnow.com

Housing law expert explains what Supreme Court ruling ending eviction moratorium means

Story from The Conversation by Katy Ramsey Mason, University of Memphis. The Supreme Court on Aug. 26, 2021, ended the Biden administration’s ban on evictions, putting millions at risk of losing their homes. The ruling, by a divided court, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority in continuing a moratorium on evictions after Congress failed to pass new legislation. We asked legal scholar Katy Ramsey Mason to explain what the ruling means, who will be affected and what happens next.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Millions risk losing their homes as the eviction moratorium ends

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court lifted the CDC’s eviction moratorium despite the rise of the Delta variant. Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) and tenant’s rights activist Tara Raghuveer join Jonathan Capehart to discuss the impact the Court’s ruling will have on millions of working class people and the “systemic fix” needed to address this issue. Aug. 28, 2021.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reason.com

Critics of the SCOTUS Decision Against the CDC's Eviction Moratorium Might Miss the Rule of Law When They Need It

When the Supreme Court blocked enforcement of the Biden administration's eviction moratorium last night, it was technically lifting a stay on a federal judge's ruling against that decree. But the per curiam opinion makes it clear that six justices do not buy the statutory rationale for the moratorium, which the Court said would give the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the agency that ordered landlords to continue housing tenants who say they cannot afford to pay their rent, "a breathtaking amount of authority."
Congress & Courtsflaglerlive.com

The Supreme Court Ended the Eviction Ban. Now What? 4 Questions Answered.

The Supreme Court on Aug. 26, 2021, ended the Biden administration’s ban on evictions, putting millions at risk of losing their homes. The ruling, by a divided court, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority in continuing a moratorium on evictions after Congress failed to pass new legislation. We asked legal scholar Katy Ramsey Mason to explain what the ruling means, who will be affected and what happens next.
Congress & CourtsCNET

Supreme Court ends Biden moratorium on residential evictions

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Supreme Court on Thursday ended the Biden administration's COVID-related moratorium on residential evictions. The ruling came in a challenge to the policy brought by a coalition of landlords and real estate trade groups.
Congress & Courts850wftl.com

SCOTUS overrules Biden administration’s eviction moratorium

The US Supreme Court overruled the Biden administrations’ moratorium on evictions late last night. Justices blocked President Biden’s ban issued by the CDC which allowed more than three million people across the nation to live rent-free until October 3rd. There are billions of dollars available in the Treasury Department’s Emergency...

Comments / 0

Community Policy