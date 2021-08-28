Now That SCOTUS Has Ended The Eviction Moratorium, What Do Black Families Need To Know?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The U.S. Supreme Court voted to block the Biden’s administration Eviction Moratorium late Thursday, ending a temporary ban on evictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision will allow renters to resume evictions, putting 3.5 million Americans at risk of being put out of their homes. In the decision, the courts stated, “If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it.” Although the three liberal justices dissented, the ruling was on the side of the Republican-leaning judges and now Americans could be dealing with the consequences.