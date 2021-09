If the opening skirmishes of an unprecedented five weeks of team matchplay golf are any gauge as to what is to follow, then the Stars and Stripes will certainly not be fluttering proudly. Padraig Harrington and Catriona Matthew would both have been interested to discover that, on the first day of the Curtis Cup at Conwy, the Great Britain and Ireland female amateurs grabbed a commanding 4.5-1.5 advantage.