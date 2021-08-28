Steelers' Mike Tomlin: Dwayne Haskins' last performance before cuts wasn't what we wanted

Dwayne Haskins underwhelmed in his latest outing. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was unimpressed with Dwayne Haskins' final performance of the preseason.

"Like the rest of us, I didn't think it was enough varsity work from him," Tomlin said Friday after the Steelers' 34-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers. "It wasn't the type of performance he wanted or we wanted, but such is life."

Haskins started against the Panthers after coming off the bench during Pittsburgh's first three preseason games. He completed 9-of-16 passes for 108 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The 24-year-old is battling for a roster spot with the Steelers after two underwhelming seasons with the Washington Football Team, who selected him 15th overall in 2019. Washington released him during his sophomore season amid struggles both on and off the field.

Haskins said he agreed with Tomlin's assessment of his final preseason outing, saying, "It was a tough one. I wanted to play better."

The Steelers are likely headed for a combination of Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph at quarterback this season, leaving Haskins and Josh Dobbs out of the picture.

Teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon, and Haskins could very well be searching for a new home next week with the regular season quickly approaching.