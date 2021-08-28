GC Football: Photos from the Tigers' 14-7 win over The Colony

Here are photos from the Tigers' 14-7 victory over The Colony in the season opener taken by freelance photographer Scott Luedke. The Colony was a 30-point favorite, but the Tigers had a huge night on defense, including a goal line stand in the final seconds of the game, and a big night from their new backfield that included sophomore tailback Dontay Thomas, who ran for 92 yards and the game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter when he scored on an 18-yard run with 9:13 left in the game.