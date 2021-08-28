Cancel
New trio of Titans out, with Vrabel missing preseason finale

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel will miss the Titans’ preseason finale a week after testing positive for COVID-19, and a pair of coaches and another player have joined the protocols as the team’s outbreak grows. The Titans announced Saturday special teams coach Craig Aukerman, who missed a...

