Tori Roloff of Little People, Big World got emotional on Instagram late last night. She shared a series of photos featuring her son Jackson and her daughter Lilah. Why was this TLC mother-of-two so emotional? Well, it was largely because she was preparing for her son Jackson to leave. This emotional Instagram post was something many parents could relate to. After all, many of her followers were either currently in the same boat or had recently experienced the same thing in the past few weeks.