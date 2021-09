Following his career-best fourth-place finish at the Tour de France this summer, Ben O'Connor is set to return to racing at this week's Deutschland Tour. The Australian, who in July took AG2R Citroën's best Tour result since Romain Bardet's two podium places in 2016 and 2017, hasn't raced since completing the Tour in Paris over a month ago. He opted to spend time in France with his family rather than continue racing. He will get back on the saddle and return to racing for his debut at the four-day German stage race.