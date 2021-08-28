Cancel
Cadiz, KY

Milling And Paving Along U.S. 68 East Of Cadiz Starts September 3

By Tammy Hancock
wkdzradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorists need to be aware a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to mill and pave a section of U.S. 68 in eastern Trigg County starting next week. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says this overlay project will begin Friday and runs along U.S. 68/Hopkinsville Road at the U.S. 68-Business/Main Street intersection extending eastward to near the Interstate 24 Exit 65 interchange, a distance of about 3.5 miles.

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 0

 

