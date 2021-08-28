18-year-old leads Emporia law enforcement on early-morning chase

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old led law enforcement on a chase through Emporia early Saturday morning. The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Aug. 28, around 12:20 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle in an area of W. 13th Ave., in Emporia, for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop thus starting a pursuit, which reached speeds of about 45 miles per hour before the vehicle was disabled at Oxford Dr. and Morningside Dr.