Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emporia, KS

18-year-old leads Emporia law enforcement on early-morning chase

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old led law enforcement on a chase through Emporia early Saturday morning. The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Aug. 28, around 12:20 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle in an area of W. 13th Ave., in Emporia, for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop thus starting a pursuit, which reached speeds of about 45 miles per hour before the vehicle was disabled at Oxford Dr. and Morningside Dr.

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Emporia, KS
County
Lyon County, KS
Lyon County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wibw#The Lyon Co#Oxford Dr#Morningside Dr#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy