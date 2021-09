In their first game against Fulton County in 45 years, Marshall County beat the Pilots 46-6 Friday in Hickman, Ky. The win was also the first time in 15 years the Marshals have started a season 2-0. The last was in 2006 under Head Coach Mike Lawson in his last season at Marshall County. That team started 7-0 before finishing up at 7-4.