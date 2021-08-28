N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN FaceTime Killah Priest As They Apologize For Wu-Tang Killa Beez 'Misunderstanding'

WizKid has the summer on smash, again. The Nigerian star has been riding high off of the release of 2020s Made In Lagos but it's "Essence" with Tems that has defined the summer of 2021. WizKid and Tems' new single has been a commercial hit in the States, as well, after Justin Bieber hopped on the remix. However, there are a couple of others that have dropped, as well. Just the other day, DaBaby put his spin on the record for his latest freestyle.