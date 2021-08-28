Cancel
N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN FaceTime Killah Priest As They Apologize For Wu-Tang Killa Beez 'Misunderstanding'

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrink Champs co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN sat down with Mickey Factz, Blu and Asher Roth last month for another episode of the popular REVOLT podcast series. As Factz was recalling a story about Joe Budden once getting knocked out by someone in Raekwon’s entourage, Noreaga referred to Wu-Tang affiliates Sunz of Man as “flunkies” as Factz and EFN laughed along. Needless to say, the comment didn’t sit well with Shyheim and Killarmy — who were also mentioned by name — and Sunz of Man.

