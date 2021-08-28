Cancel
College Football World Reacts To Robert Griffin III’s GameDay Debut

By Chris Rosvoglou
 7 days ago
ESPN made a savvy signing earlier this month, adding Robert Griffin III to its team for the 2021 football season. On Saturday, he made his debut on College GameDay. Griffin, a former Heisman Trophy winner, has made several TV appearances in the past. However, there’s something special about College GameDay that separates it from ESPN’s other shows, like Get Up or SportsCenter.

