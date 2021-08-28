Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Are Meghan Markle And Jessica Mulroney Still Friends?

By Tracey Johnson
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she was an actor, a lifestyle blogger, and a friend. And one of her closest friends, according to Us Weekly, was Jessica Mulroney. The fashion stylist and Markle apparently hit it off when they met at yoga and Pilates class back in 2011, per Cosmopolitan. The actor had moved to Toronto to play the role of legal diva Rachel Zane in "Suits." Us Weekly reports that the besties traveled together and often documenting snippets of their time together via social media.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Jessica Mulroney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Textbook#British Royal Family#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
Worldnickiswift.com

What Melissa McCarthy Just Revealed About Prince Harry

Melissa McCarthy teamed up with Meghan Markle for the Duchess of Sussex's 40x40 initiative, which was launched on Meghan's 40th birthday. The two women made a fun video to share Meghan's new idea to help women rejoin the workforce after losing their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The video was posted on the Archewell website — and features a surprise appearance by Meghan's husband, Prince Harry.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Feud with Meghan Continues: Brother giving Meghan a taste of her own Medicine

Meghan Markle, the popular failed Princess has been popular for quitting the royal duties. Now, she spends her time dishing out bogus allegations on the Royal Family. Additionally, both Markle and her husband have been focusing more on the trash talks on either side of their family. In an interesting turn of events, Markle brother is dishing out on the former actress and royal family member.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Furious at Obamas For Taking Royal Family's Side?

Last week, Barack Obama turned 60, and he celebrated with a star-studded bash on Martha's Vineyard. You may have heard that there was a good deal of controversy surrounding the soiree, due to an alleged lack of concern for anti-Covid protocols. In response to these concerns, the Obamas significantly scaled...
CelebritiesPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Introduce Kate Middleton To Lilibet Via FaceTime?

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduce her new daughter, Lilibet, to Kate Middleton? One tabloid insists the Sussexes let Middleton meet her new niece over a video call. A recent edition of New Idea reports that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton seem to have put their differences aside so that baby Lilibet can have a relationship with her royal relatives. This report comes after Middleton revealed at the G7 Summit that she “can’t wait” to meet the Sussexes’ baby girl.
Beauty & Fashionnickiswift.com

Piers Morgan Scores A Major Win Against Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan: 1, Meghan Markle: 0? As reported by Daily Mail, Morgan may have finally settled the score on his long, drawn-out and exhausting feud with Meghan. As you may recall, the longtime bad blood between the two former pals (though even the extent of their friendship is debatable) kicked into high gear when Morgan launched into an on-air tirade against the Duchess of Sussex accusing her of being a liar — even when it came to her claims of suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the British royal family. "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," he famously declared during a now viral episode of "Good Morning Britain."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Meghan Markle And Pippa Middleton's Relationship

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan wanted to clear up a rumor that suggested she had made Kate Middleton cry a few days before her own royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex said that the opposite had happened. Meghan explained she didn't tell the story to the world because she wanted to embarrass Kate, but rather, just to show that there were many internet rumors that were wrong about her time in the palace. Explaining that the Duchess of Cambridge had apologized and sent her flowers after the incident, Meghan said that she's a "good person," and if "you love me you don't have to hate her, and if you love her, you don't need to hate me," per Elle.
CelebritiesElle

Royal Staffers Have Reportedly Taken Back Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

Royal staffers who made bullying allegations against Meghan Markle earlier this year have reportedly rescinded their complaints. In March, Meghan's communications secretary Jason Knauf told The Times that in 2018 she had driven 'two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.'. After...
Celebritiesgizmostory.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Go Bankrupt?

A royal expert, Katie Nicholl, has revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s book and podcast deals can leave them at threat of running out of their wealth. The Royal couple has continuously remained in the media’s spotlight since they decided to step down as senior royals and then moved to California.
Beauty & Fashionbrides.com

Every Detail We Know About Meghan Markle's Wedding Hair

If you want to copy every single detail of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, we really can't blame you. Everything about the royal wedding seemed to be perfect, from Markle's minimalist Givenchy white gown to her dainty bouquet of flowers. The bride kept things elegant, chic, and simple in the best possible way, and left many other brides-to-be wanting to do exactly the same.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Search for a New Brand, Beyond ‘Royal Feud’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are, arguably, among the most famous celebrities on the planet. Their extraordinary fame is not due to their advocacy of a world powered by compassion. It is due to the sensational, unprecedented interviews they have given over the past year, delivering blow after blow to Harry’s family. They have forensically portrayed the royals as cruel, uncaring, discriminatory and, in the most astonishing accusation, downright racist.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Was The Royal Family Intimidated By Meghan Markle?

British royal family news reveals that one royal commentator is making a bold claim about how the royals reacted to Meghan Markle’s presence after she and Hollywood Harry announced their engagement. All was not wine and roses?. According to the Duchessmmgrace Instagram account, the royal family was astonished at how...
Celebritiesgizmostory.com

How Prince Harry was arrested by his own Wife, Meghan Markle?

Great news comes for this world. A big surprise for all of us. A sudden thing happens when Prince Harry was arrested by his own wife, Meghan Markle. The couple is said to possess a great relationship with each other. However, due to some reasons, Prince Harry got arrested. The couple is reciting in Los Angles after they leave the royal environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy