Are Meghan Markle And Jessica Mulroney Still Friends?

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan wanted to clear up a rumor that suggested she had made Kate Middleton cry a few days before her own royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex said that the opposite had happened. Meghan explained she didn't tell the story to the world because she wanted to embarrass Kate, but rather, just to show that there were many internet rumors that were wrong about her time in the palace. Explaining that the Duchess of Cambridge had apologized and sent her flowers after the incident, Meghan said that she's a "good person," and if "you love me you don't have to hate her, and if you love her, you don't need to hate me," per Elle.