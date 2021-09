The Cincinnati Bengals, along with the other 31 teams, are made their cuts Tuesday to get to an initial 53-man roster. The key word here is “initial.”. As we know, who makes the cut down to 53 players will not be the 53 players that stay on the roster through the season, or even the next day or two. Waiver claims will be made, players will be sent to injured reserve with the goal of bringing them back later in the season. A lot will change in the next 24-48 hours. With that in mind, here are a few cuts that the Bengals may have their eyes on as they churn the back end of their roster.