Alvaro Odriozola leaves Real Madrid to join Fiorentina on loan

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave the club amid interest from Real Madrid.The Independent reported on an initial offer from the Spanish giants - understood to be in the region of €160m - on Tuesday evening.Sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that the bid has been verbally rejected, but has conceded that they may have to sell one of their most-prised assets with the French international’s contract in Paris expiring next summer.“Kylian Mbappé wants to leave, that seems clear,” he told RMC. “If Real Madrid are making an offer, that seems clear. Me I am giving...