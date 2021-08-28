Alvaro Odriozola leaves Real Madrid to join Fiorentina on loan
Real Madrid have confirmed that Alvaro Odriozola has left the club to join Serie A outfit Fiorentina on a season-long loan. The 25-year-old has been a bit-part player for Los Blancos since joining from Real Sociedad in 2018, and spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Bayern Munich. He has not featured at all for the Merengues this year, and they have actively been looking for a new home for the defender.www.90min.com
