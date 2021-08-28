Cancel
NFL

Ravens trade OL Greg Mancz and draft pick to Dolphins for late-round pick, per report

By Jeff Kerr
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins are adding even more offensive linemen prior to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. Miami acquired Greg Mancz and a 2022 seventh-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. The seventh-round pick Baltimore dealt to Miami was the one the Ravens acquired from the New England Patriots in the Shaun Wade trade earlier this week.

Shaun Wade
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Espn#The New England Patriots#The Houston Texans#The Carolina Panthers#Cbs Sports
Baltimore Ravens
New England Patriots
Houston Texans
Carolina Panthers
