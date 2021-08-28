Cancel
Fairburn, GA

66-year-old bus driver identified and new information in the tragic school bus incident

By Iyani Hughes
CBS 46
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Fairburn Police Department issued an updated statement on Saturday morning regarding the investigation of the accidental death of a school bus driver. “We do not know if she crawled under the bus, or was beside it, or in front of it. In short, we do not know for certain exactly how this accident took place. I can say definitively that the driver was outside of the bus, and that the bus was in drive, not in park,” said Anthony Bazydlo, Deputy Chief Fairburn Police Department.

