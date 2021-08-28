Homebuyers in India segment expect prices to rise

Aug. 31, 2021 – According to Ken Simonson, Associate General Contractors’ chief economist, materials prices continue to rise for a variety of inputs. Vulcan Materials Co. notified customers it “will implement 2022 price increases at or near 11% across our markets, with less flexibility than you may have been accustomed to in the past.” On Aug. 13, USG notified customers it would increase prices effective on Sept. 13 by 20% for all wallboard products, 40% for all glass-mat products, 15% for all interior finishing products, and 10% for all bead and trim products. New South Construction Supply reported, “One leading wire mesh manufacturer announced a price increase on August 13 [of] $40.00/ton across all mesh building products. Extremely high demand, little to no sitting inventory, and the increase in wire rod prices are driving these price increases. Which products to produce and corresponding lead times are now being determined by what raw materials are available and when. Wire mesh issues are expected to remain through the fourth quarter and into first quarter 2022….Unexpectedly, poly manufacturers announced another $0.05 per pound increase [roughly 5%] that went into effect on August [16,] almost exactly one month after the increase pushed through in July.”