Homebuyers in India segment expect prices to rise

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Nearly 61 per cent homebuyers in mainstream India segment expect residential prices to increase in the next 12 months, according to the latest Knight Frank global and India buyer survey. The report notes that 19 per cent of respondents globally have moved to a...

