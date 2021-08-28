RI shoreline access panel to make South County road trip in fall
The group of state lawmakers studying policy on shoreline access plans to get closer to the sand than the State House this fall. Meeting for the first time Thursday, the state House of Representatives' shoreline access study commission decided to hit the road and collect public opinion on the issue at least once in Washington County, where battles between property owners and beachgoers are boiling over.www.providencejournal.com
