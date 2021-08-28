Heavy rainfall in parts of Minnesota could mean more mosquitoes

Metropolitan Mosquito Control District

Heavy rainfalls in parts of Minnesota in the past few days could result in more mosquitoes.

Starting on Tuesday, parts of the state experienced heavy rainfall and storms, picking up Thursday night and into Friday, when up to 10 inches fell in parts of southern Minnesota near the Iowa border.

More torrential rain and storms forecast for Saturday will only add fuel to the mosquito breeding ground.

In fact, all of the rain has created perfect conditions for new mosquitoes. According to the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, new adult mosquitoes are likely to hatch next week.

The organization has begun collecting larval samples to determine if the new mosquitoes bite humans. If they do bite and numbers pass the district’s threshold, helicopters could begin treating larvae in affected areas on Sunday or Monday.

Treatment is also scheduled to begin Saturday in Dakota and Scott counties due to rainfall in those areas earlier in the week.

