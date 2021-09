The former prosecutor accused of shielding the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery has been indicted on misconduct charges. On Thursday, Jackie Johnson, a former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney, was indicted on misconduct charges. She has been accused of using her power to protect the men who chased and fatally shot Arbery as he went for a run in February 23, 2020, The Guardian reported. A grand jury issued out the charges against Johnson saying she violated her oath of office and hindered a law enforcement officer.