Manifest Has Been Renewed For Season 4 At Netflix, And There's More Good News

By Erik Swann
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manifest has travelled down an up and down path over the last several months. When the show was cancelled after three seasons by NBC this past summer, fans were devastated, especially considering it ended with a wild finale. The cast and crew sought to keep hope alive, though, and things seemed to be looking good when revival talks began to ramp up with Netflix. While those talks eventually broke down, it was reported that Warner Bros. TV and the streamer were headed back to the negotiating table. Now, it appears those talks were successful, as Netflix is bringing the show back for a fourth and final season. And on top of the actual renewal, there’s even more good news.

#Netflix Series#Nbc#Manifest#Thr#Sci Fi
