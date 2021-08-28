Fire Weather Watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE TAHOE BASIN AND PORTIONS OF THE EASTERN SIERRA AND WESTERN NEVADA * Changes...None. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 272 Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area, Fire Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon and and Western Mineral Counties. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Higher gusts possible in wind prone areas and along exposed terrain. Ridgetop winds may gust over 50 mph, even during the overnight period. * Humidity...Minimum values 10 to 20 percent. * Duration...3 to 6 hours Monday afternoon and then 3 to 6 hours Tuesday afternoon. Much longer durations are possible for exposed midslopes and ridges, even during the overnight period. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.