Fire Weather Watch issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Surprise Valley California; Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 271 Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas and and Eastern Sierra Counties. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Higher gusts possible in wind prone areas and along exposed terrain. Ridgetop winds may gust over 45 mph, even during the overnight period. * Humidity...Minimum values 10 to 20 percent. * Duration...3 to 6 hours Monday afternoon and then 3 to 6 hours Tuesday afternoon. Longer durations are possible for exposed midslopes and ridges, even during the overnight period. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.