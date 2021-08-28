Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpine County, CA

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Sierra Front - Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon, Western Mineral Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-30 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Southern Sierra Front - Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon, Western Mineral Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE TAHOE BASIN AND PORTIONS OF THE EASTERN SIERRA AND WESTERN NEVADA * Changes...None. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 272 Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area, Fire Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon and and Western Mineral Counties. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Higher gusts possible in wind prone areas and along exposed terrain. Ridgetop winds may gust over 50 mph, even during the overnight period. * Humidity...Minimum values 10 to 20 percent. * Duration...3 to 6 hours Monday afternoon and then 3 to 6 hours Tuesday afternoon. Much longer durations are possible for exposed midslopes and ridges, even during the overnight period. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alpine County, CA
County
Mineral County, NV
County
Mono County, CA
City
Alpine, CA
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
County
Lyon County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Gov#Mono#Preparedness#Fire Weather Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy