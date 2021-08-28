Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

A decade after Irene’s fury, no sign of Vermont teenager

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decade after a Vermont teenager disappeared as the rains of Tropical Storm Irene started inundating the state, his mother is still hoping someone will be able to answer the question about what happened to him. Marble Arvidson was 17 when he left his Brattleboro foster home on Aug. 27, 2011, hours before the rains started. He has never been seen again. His mother, Sigrid Arvidson, is hoping someone will come forward who can help solve what is undoubtedly the most enduring mystery left a decade after Irene pummeled the state. The 2011 storm killed six across the state and did hundreds of millions of dollars of damage.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Brattleboro, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fury#Extreme Weather#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
New York City, NYabc17news.com

As flood alerts lit up phones, did ‘warning fatigue’ set in?

NEW YORK (AP) — Experts call it “warning fatigue,” and no one can be sure what role it might have played in a tragedy that killed at least 49 people when the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the northeast. Cellphones across New York and New Jersey pulsed with urgent warnings of catastrophic flooding as the storm’s fury approached upper New Jersey and New York City with torrential rains. A barrage of other alerts from a litany of apps lit up phone screens throughout the night — prompting some to wonder if people were just too inundated with warnings to take the threat seriously.
California Stateabc17news.com

River closes after California family dies nearby

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The mysterious deaths of a Northern California family of hikers and their dog have led federal officials to close 28 miles along the Merced River. The closure on Friday came after test results of water samples downstream from where the family died showed high levels of toxic algae. The Bureau of Land Management says the algae blooms can make people and pets extremely sick, so it closed access to campgrounds and recreation along the river as a precaution. The family and dog were found dead last month after a family friend reported them missing. A cause of death has not been determined. Investigators are considering whether toxic algae blooms or other hazards may have contributed to the deaths.
Trafficabc17news.com

Collision between train, minibus leaves 6 dead in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — A collision between a freight train and a minibus in northwest Turkey has killed six people and injured seven others. Turkish news agency Demiroren reported that the crash at a railroad crossing in Ergene, Tekirdag province, involved a minibus carrying textile factory workers and a train headed to nearby Cerkezkoy on Saturday morning. The news agency says the people who died all were in the minibus, which was dragged in front of the train after the impact. Footage from street cameras aired by TV news channels showed the minibus driver maneuvering around a lowered barrier to cross the tracks before the train struck the vehicle.
Accidentsabc17news.com

US climber dies near summit of Bolivian Andes peak

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian rescue workers say they have recovered the body of a U.S. climber who died at about 6,200 meters (more than 20,000 feet) altitude near the peak of the Illimani mountain. The name of the 24-year-old climber was not immediately released. Rescue worker Javier Thellaeche says death was “probably because of a pulmonary edema” rather than an accident. The man was with three guides on a three-day trek that involves spending the night near the summit of the mountain, an iconic part of the view from Bolivia’s capital. Thellaeche says more than a dozen rescuers took part in recovering the body Saturday.
Politicsabc17news.com

Rescue groups: US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran-led rescue groups say the Biden administration’s estimate that no more than 200 U.S. citizens were left behind in Afghanistan is too low and also overlooks hundreds of others they consider to be equally American: permanent legal residents with green cards. Some groups say they continue to be contacted by American citizens in Afghanistan who had not previously registered with the U.S. Embassy. As for green card holders, they have lived in the U.S. for years and often have children who are U.S. citizens. Yet the administration says it does not have an estimate on the number of permanent residents in Afghanistan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy