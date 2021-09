In June of this year, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released its 2021 World Investment Report, in which it focuses on investing in a sustainable recovery from the pandemic. The report itself looks at how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted foreign direct investment globally and investment priorities for the recovery phase. The complex health and economic challenges created by the pandemic throughout the African continent have significant impacts on the foreign direct investment (FDI) both to and from the region. In fact, Africa’s share of total global FDI inflows for developing economies fell from 6.3 percent to 5.9 percent between 2019 and 2020 (Figure 1). Although FDI inflows were already on a decline, COVID-19 continued to have a negative impact on investment globally and regionally.