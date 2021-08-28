Cancel
Scarborough, ME

Scarborough man behind bars after an hours-long standoff at the Brewer Walmart

 7 days ago

A man from Scarborough is behind bars and faces multiple charges after an hours-long standoff with police that led to a lockdown at the Walmart in Brewer.

According to the Brewer Police Department, they arrived at the Walmart on Wilson Street around 4 p.m., after receiving a call about a disorderly person. Their investigation led to Patrick Mullen, 51, who has three warrants for his arrest for different criminal charges. Police said they tried to confront Mullen, but he became agitated and brandished a firearm from the inside of his car at the officers.

Officials said they created a perimeter around his car, evacuated the parking lot and placed the Walmart store on lockdown because Mullen refused to speak to the officers or get out of his car.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team took over the situation and at approximately 12:55 a.m. Mullen was arrested.  He did suffer some cuts to his arm during the incident because police said they unleashed a K-9 during the arrest.

Mullen was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for treatment. He is facing numerous charges including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

