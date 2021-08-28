Rare Rainbow-Bodied 1996 Volkswagen Polo Harlekin Import for Sale
If you had a thing for Punky Brewster and don't mind gawkers as you drive by, this Polo Harlekin has your name written all over it. In 1995, the special edition Volkswagen Polo Harlekin (the German spelling for Harlequin) made its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Inspired by an ad for a multicolored 1964 Beetle, VW planned a small production run. The market went wild for the patchwork quilt color scheme, and the German automaker ended up building more than 3,000 of these funky hatchbacks.www.thedrive.com
